Concerns on climate change to be heard at the world’s top court

The effort is likely to succeed as it’s being backed by about 120 countries.

The legal opinion of the ICJ, although non binding, could then be cited in climate court cases around the world.

The threat posed by a changing climate is a real and present danger for a small island nation like Vanuatu. Earlier this year it was hit by two category four cyclones in one week, at an estimated cost in damages of roughly half the country’s annual GDP.

These experiences give added weight to Vanuatu’s UN resolution, seeking legal clarity on responsibilities for climate change.