Bus fares and tuk tuk fares reduced

Bus fares and tuk tuk (three-wheel taxi) fares have been reduced.

Bus fares have been reduced by 12.9 percent, Acting Minister of Transport Lasantha Alagiyawanna said.

The price reduction takes effect from midnight tomorrow (March 30)

Accordingly, the minimum bus fare will be reduced to Rs. 30.

Meanwhile, the All-Island Three-Wheeler Drivers’ and Owners’ Association said that three-wheel taxi fares have been reduced by Rs. 20 per kilometre with effect from midnight today.

The move comes after the Government announced a reduction in the price of fuel. (Colombo Gazette)