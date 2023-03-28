Veteran singer Sanath Nandasiri is no more

Veteran singer and musician, Sanath Nandasiri, passed away today at the age of 81.

Sanath Nandasiri had also served as the Chancellor of the University of the Visual and Performing Arts in Sri Lanka.

Nandasiri first appeared on Sinhala Radio at the age of 13 in 1955.

In 1972, Nandasiri recorded the song Mahada Veena which was included in the Soorya album titled ‘Songs and Rhythms of Sri Lanka’. He also recorded “Sanda Balanna” and “Gamey Kopi Kade” composed by Premasiri Khemadasa in the 70s which were well received and popular.

In 1974, Nandasiri launched his first solo concert ‘Swarna Kundala’ which was later performed for more than 250 concerts.

In 1979, he recorded his first full album with the same title of his concert “Swarna Kundala” for Gemtone.

This included his popular songs “Kisiwak Nokiyana” and “Egodaha Kandey”. After that he recorded three major albums for Singlanka 1980 and 1981 which included some of his best known songs such as “Eka Yayata Mal” and “Mama Nam Asayi”.

In addition, he has recorded songs for films most notably under the music direction of Premasiri Khemadasa. (Colombo Gazette)