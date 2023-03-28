US and Sri Lanka discuss ongoing reforms under IMF deal

The United States and Sri Lanka today discussed ongoing reforms as part of the deal between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Sri Lanka.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung met Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and discussed US support for the ongoing reforms.

Chung said that they also discussed promotion of good governance and engaging stakeholders on changes to anti-terrorism laws that align with international standards.

The Executive Board of the IMF had recently approved a bailout package for Sri Lanka.

The program, amounting to US$ 3bn, is expected to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability while protecting vulnerable groups and safeguarding Sri Lanka’s financial system.

Since September, the Government of Sri Lanka has held meetings with its creditors to update stakeholders on the country’s reform agenda. (Colombo Gazette)