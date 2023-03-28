Seven companies submit EOIs for Hambantota refinery

Seven companies have submitted Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the proposed refinery in Hambantota.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said that the 7 companies submitted EOIs for the proposed new refinery in Hambantota by the deadline yesterday.

The seven companies are Grant & Shearer Ltd. of Nigeria, Sinopec of China, Petrichor Capital Sbn. Bhd. of Malaysia, Vitol Group of Singapore, Matin Tejarat Co. of Iran, Harree Management Services (Pvt.) Ltd. with Marka Invest of Sri Lanka and the UAE, Deniyaya Engineering Sales and Service Syndicate of Sri Lanka.

The technical evaluation committee and other procurement committees will evaluate the EOIs and issue the Request For Proposals (RFP) to the suitable applicants.

Earlier, the Cabinet approved a proposal to enter into agreements with Sinopec of China, United Petroleum Company of Australia and M. Parks Company of the United States of America for the importation, storage, distribution, and sale of petroleum in Sri Lanka.

The Government said that 26 companies had submitted proposals for the importation, storage, distribution, and sale of petroleum in Sri Lanka on long-term contracts.

Among these, 13 eligible companies had been recommended by the special committee appointed by the Cabinet and seven companies had submitted detailed proposals.

Accordingly the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Power and Energy to enter into a contract with the 3 companies on long term contracts as per the provisions of the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) (Amendment) Act No 33 of 2022, based on the recommendations made by the Technology Appraisal Committee, the Cabinet Appointed Special Committee and the Procurement Appeal Board. (Colombo Gazette)