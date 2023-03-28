PUCSL Chairman recieves notice on proposed grounds of removal

The Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), Janaka Ratnayake, has recieved notice on the proposed grounds of removal.

Ratnayake confirmed that notice of proposed grounds of removal has been received and a reply denying all the allegations will be sent to the Minister of Finance and Economic stabilization today.

A charge sheet had been prepared in January to remove Janaka Ratnayake from his post.

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara had accused Ratnayake of taking unilateral decisions and not in consultation with the other members of the PUCSL.

He said that the Chairman was using the name of the PUCSL and taking unilateral decisions.

Wijesekara said that legal action is to be taken against Ratnayake while a charge sheet will also be presented against him in Parliament.

The Minister said that all the Government MPs have backed the charge sheet and the Parliament approved process to remove the PUCSL Chairman will be followed.

Ratnayake responded saying he was prepared to face the charge sheet to be presented against him. (Colombo Gazette)