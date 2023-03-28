EU to support Sri Lanka’s efforts to become part of global wellness map

The European Union (EU) is to support Sri Lanka’s efforts to become part of the global wellness map.

As part of the EU response to support the revitalisation of the Tourism Industry in Sri Lanka, two Train the Trainer workshops were held in March to prepare for the launch of new wellness tourism courses followed by a certification ceremony on 24 March with representatives from the Delegation of the European Union, Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, and the Sri Lanka Wellness Tourism Association in attendance.

This initiative is a part of the EU-funded project ‘Capacity Development for the Wellness Tourism Industry of Sri Lanka’ that aims to raise the quality standards of the wellness tourism will aid in better positioning Sri Lanka as the preferred destination for wellbeing.

Following a national call for applications, over 50 people from hotels, resorts, Ayurveda centres, colleges and universities received a comprehensive training covering both theoretical and practical aspects on implementation of the new curriculum.

The trainers were given a hands-on training on how to coach and the mentor therapists and spa/wellness centre managers were thought key techniques, know-how and skills to upgrade and strengthen the efficiency and quality of their services.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Beatrice Bussi, Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Sri Lanka stated, “Wellness tourism is about responding to the growing wish that vacation is used to revitalise oneself. Sri Lanka offers a unique experience for wellness by combining rich biodiversity, healthy and tasty food, as well as spiritual practice rooted in cultural heritage. The EU has set up this training programme to support Sri Lanka’s efforts to become part of the global wellness map”.

The project supported by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority and the Sri Lanka Wellness Tourism Association is part of the broader EU support of 2,8 billion rupees extended to the tourism sector. Moreover, recognising the importance of promoting Sri Lanka as tourist destination, the EU is launching a special campaign building on the work carried out through the 8 ongoing EU-funded projects to help revive the tourism sector.

The EU has provided around Euro 1 billion (approximately LKR 390 billion) of assistance to Sri Lanka so far, through a variety of bilateral, regional, and global programmes in different sectors. Financial support is based on the country’s policies and priorities, as well as EU strategic interests and values. (Colombo Gazette)