AI calls for transparency on IMF deal with Sri Lanka

By Easwaran Rutnam

Amnesty International (AI) has called for transparency on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal with Sri Lanka.

Amnesty International’s Senior Director Deprose Muchena said that discussions on the deal should be in the public domain.

He said that through the deal, social protection should be prioritised and human rights enhanced.

“No aid mechanism or no loan mechanism should diminish human rights,” he said.

Muchena was speaking at the launch of Amnesty International’s Annual Report 2022/23 for the South Asia region, held in Colombo today.

The report found that in Sri Lanka the Government intensified its crackdown on dissent as thousands of people protested against the dire economic situation.

The rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly came under fierce attack by law enforcement agencies, which at times used unlawful force leading to deaths and injuries.

Protesters were arbitrarily arrested, detained using draconian counterterrorism legislation, and ill-treated in custody. Serious human rights violations committed during the internal armed conflict remained unaddressed.

The report also said that families of people forcibly disappeared continued to seek truth and justice and amendments to the Prevention of Terrorism Act failed to address key human rights concerns. (Colombo Gazette)