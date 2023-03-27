Condoms being sold actively across Sri Lanka

By Easwaran Rutnam

Contrary to the popular belief, condoms are being sold actively across Sri Lanka, the Family Planning Association of Sri Lanka said.

FPA Executive Director Thushara Ranasinghe told Daily Mirror that one brand of condom is also moving fast in remote areas.

She said the Government also has a mechanism where midwives promote the use of condoms.

Ranasinghe said that low range condoms are moving in rural areas while high end products are seen moving in urban areas.

“Condoms bring dual protection. Not only from pregnancy but from sexually transmitted disease. Condoms is one of the most potent methods of keeping our young people safe. Contrary to the popular belief, condoms are being sold actively across the country,” she said in an interview with Daily Mirror.

However, Ranasinghe said that some people are not comfortable to purchase condoms in pharmacies owing mostly to cultural beliefs.

“We might take a while to get over this,” she said

She also noted that condom vending machines were promoted in Sri Lanka but there were issues including vandalism

FPA had identified hot-spots, including railway stations, hospitals and universities to install condom vending machines but there was a difficulty in obtaining clearance from the authorities.

According to Ranasinghe, Sri Lanka has an almost 68 percent contraceptive prevalence rate and is among the highest in the region. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)