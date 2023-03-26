South Africa beat West Indies after record T20 chase

South Africa chased 259 – the highest pursuit in T20 history – to beat West Indies by six wickets in a record-breaking second T20 international.

Opener Quinton de Kock smashed 100 from 44 balls as the hosts incredibly won with seven balls to spare in Centurion. Johnson Charles had earlier hit a 39-ball century in West Indies’ 258-5, the fastest T20 ton for their men’s side.

But De Kock and Reeza Hendricks, who hit 68 from 28, shared an opening stand of 152 and the Proteas won at a canter.

They took 29 from the second over and reached 100 after 5.3 overs in a continuation of a remarkable display of six-hitting on a flat pitch at altitude.

Their total of 102-0 after six overs was the highest powerplay score in a men’s T20 international involving Test-playing sides.

De Kock was caught in the 11th over and Hendricks in the 13th but their blistering start meant the Proteas were able to be relatively measured afterwards, captain Aiden Markram hitting an unbeaten 38 from 21 balls to take them over the line.

Charles beat the Windies record previous held by Chris Gayle by eight balls, also making it the joint fourth fastest ton in men’s T20 internationals.

The right-hander was eventually bowled for 118 from 46 balls as West Indies racked up their highest T20 score, only for South Africa to do so themselves. (BBC)