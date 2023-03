The price of a cup of milk tea has been reduced by Rs. 10, the All-Island Canteen Owners’ Association said.

Chairman of the All-Island Canteen Owners’ Association, Asela Sampath said that the price of a cup of milk tea has been reduced as the price of milk powder was reduced.

The price of a 1 kg packet of imported milk powder has been reduced by Rs. 200 while a 400 gram packet of milk powder has been reduced by Rs. 80. (Colombo Gazette)