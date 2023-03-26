Namal says Aragalaya used for political gain

Former Minister Namal Rajapaksa says the “Aragalaya” was used for political gain.

He said that he has no issue with the Aragalaya but has an issue with some of those who took part in the Aragalaya.

Speaking at a public meeting held in Bandaragama, Namal Rajapaksa said that Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) supporters had gathered on 9th May to meet then Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and not attack those who were protesting at Galle Face.

Rajapaksa said that Sri Lanka needs a system change but those engaged in the Aragalaya need to know what their ultimate goal is.

He said that the Aragalaya and those engaged in the Aragalaya were used as tools by some political groups. (Colombo Gazette)