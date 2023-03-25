Wickremaratna to remain as IGP for another three months

Police chief C. D. Wickremaratna is to remain as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for another 3 months.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has reportedly decided to extend the service of the current IGP by three months.

IGP C. D. Wickramaratne was set to retire today (25th March).

Controversial cop, Senior DIG (SDIG) Deshabandu Tennakoon, is tipped to be appointed as the next IGP.

According to reports President Ranil Wikckremesinghe has recommended that Tennakoon be appointed to the post.

The Attorney General (AG) had named Tennakoon as one of the suspects linked to the 9th May 2022 mob violence at Galle Face.

Tennakoon was questioned over the incident by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on 17th May 2022.

The Senior DIG was questioned for nearly 10 hours by the CID.

Following the violence Tennakoon was attacked by an angry mob accusing him of working with the Rajapaksas. (Colombo Gazette)