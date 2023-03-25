President slams official accusing her of talking nonsense

President Ranil Wickremesinghe today slammed an official accusing her of talking nonsense, during a visit to the Diyagama Mahinda Rajapaksa Sports Complex.

Wickremesinghe slammed the female officer saying he does not accept her actions saying it was all nonsense.

“Forget your actions men. Ill tell you I don’t accept your actions. All this is nonsense,” the President said.

Meanwhile, Wickremesinghe instructed the Minister of Sports and officials, to establish an expert committee to assess the development of Sri Lanka’s sports sector and its future strategies.

In addition, the President instructed that the committee should comprise ministers in charge of sports and education, industry experts, as well as representatives from both the ruling and opposition parties in parliament.

Additionally, the President highlighted that consistent implementation of this program each year can yield a cohort of athletes in Sri Lanka capable of achieving international success within a few years.

The President emphasized the significance of identifying children’s sporting talents between the ages of 10-12 years and providing them with appropriate opportunities for growth and development.

The President recommended that 100 schools across the island, headed by the leading schools in Colombo, should take steps to promote baseball within the year and aim to establish Sri Lanka as a prominent country for baseball in Asia.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe also emphasized the significance of offering retirement options to athletes who have represented the country in various sports events and enabling them to obtain a degree, recognizing it as a fundamental qualification.

The President visited the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Diyagama, inspecting the main sports track, baseball field, and training track.

During the inspection, it was noted that several facilities, such as the swimming pool, cricket ground, and sports training tracks, were inadequate for effective training of athletes.

Consequently, the President compiled a list of priorities and instructed officials to take measures to enhance the infrastructure. He also suggested the potential for private sector support in achieving these goals.

According to President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Government has set aside sufficient funds to refurbish the Mahinda Rajapaksa Sports Complex in Diyagama. He urged officials to refrain from submitting misleading reports and identifying unnecessary expenditures.

The President stressed that the Ministry of Sports had neglected to maintain the stadium adequately in the past and highlighted the government’s accountability for every penny spent.

The President proposed that the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Diyagama be transformed into a comprehensive sports complex where female athletes from schools across the island can participate in sporting activities. He also suggested that in the future, it should function as a sports university where athletes can complete a degree in sports. (Colombo Gazette)