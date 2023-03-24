What’s so special about Japan PM Fumio Kishida’s this India visit?

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Delhi on Monday on about 27-hour-long visit to India. The Japanese PM is expected to unveil his plan for a “free and open Indo-Pacific” with a focus on India’s increasingly significant role in the region. Here is all you need to know Japanese PM’s visit

What Kishida, PM Modi will talk about

Three agendas top his visit at a time when the global order is in a massive churn — bilateral economic and security cooperation; regional Indo-Pacific security agenda within the Quad framework (with the US and Australia being the other partners); and a global G-7 agenda with Japan as its chair.

A new Indo-Pacific plan

Kishida will announce a new plan for an open and free Indo-Pacific in New Delhi on Monday, seeking India’s support to check China’s growing influence across the region.

Quad members

Quad says it is neither a military grouping nor is it against China. But its members jointly hold the annual Malabar naval wargaming exercise. This year, it will be held in Australia, which is also hosting the Quad summit in May.

Common challenge

China is the biggest common challenge India and Japan face in protecting their territorial integrity and economic security — over China’s assertion on Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh in the Himalayas, and Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

Japan is also wary of China’s territorial-military claim on the entire South China Sea. The two seas are crucial for global trade.

Poles apart on Russia

Japan wants more sanctions against Russia. But as G-20 chair, India has prevented the forum from being used for any such announcement. India has not blamed Russia for the Ukraine war, and also defied the Japan-West bloc by purchasing cheaper oil from Russia.

Not the first Modi-Kishida meet

Modi and Kishida met three times in 2022, including at Abe’s funeral. They will meet at least three more times in 2023 — on the sidelines of the G-20, G-7 and Quad summits.

India and Japan have a comprehensive economic partnership, with a trade worth $20.57 billion in 2021-2022. Of this volume, India imported Japanese goods worth $14.49 billion.

(The Times of India)