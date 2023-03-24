Sajith appeals to include Sithadthan in Constitutional Council

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa appealed to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to include Tamil National Alliance (TNA) nominee Dharmalingam Sithadthan in the Constitutional Council.

He told Parliament today that the TNA has nominated MP Dharmalingam Sithadthan to be included in the Constitutional Council.

Premadasa said that the Constitutional Council has only 9 members now and needs to have 10.

As a result, he requested the Speaker to confirm Dharmalingam Sithadthan as the 10th member.

He said that the refusal to include Sithadthan in the Constitutional Council will send the wrong signal. (Colombo Gazette)