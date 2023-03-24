No water in Colombo and other areas tomorrow

The water supply will be interrupted for 10 hours tomorrow (Saturday) in Colombo and surrounding areas.

The National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) said that the water supply will be interrupted from 11.00 a.m. to 9.00 p.m. tomorrow.

The interruption is owing to a disruption of the electricity supply at the Thulumang pumphouse in Ambatale for maintenance work.

NWSDB said that the water supply will be disrupted in the Colombo, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Kotte and Kaduwela municipal council areas, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa and Kolonnawa urban council areas, Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha areas and the Ratmalana and Katubedda areas. (Colombo Gazette)