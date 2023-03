The Government today defended a decision taken to blacklist a former top Air Force officer who is linked to the National People’s Power (NPP).

State Minster of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon said that Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha was blacklisted, mainly for making statements which posed a threat to national security.

He denied claims that Thuyacontha was blacklisted for engaging in political work for the NPP. (Colombo Gazette)