UNFPA and Australia hand over refurbished safe house in Sri Lanka

Australia and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) handed over a newly refurbished safe house to AKASA to help support more women and girls in need.

UNFPA and Australia have supported the Association of Women with Disabilities ‘AKASA’ to provide services for women and girls with disabilities, and survivors of violence.

At present in Sri Lanka, safe houses for women and girl survivors of violence are not able to accept women with disabilities due to limited expertise, infrastructure or skills to support care.

With support from UNFPA and Australia, AKASA renovated a vacant building to provide necessary specialist facilities.

UNFPA partnered with the Women’s Development Center (WDC) to strengthen the capacities of AKASA and the new Vocational Training Center. WDC provided special training to women and girls in the safe house, including small business skills development that will enhance capacity for economic generation and livelihoods.

UNFPA has helped support relationships between AKASA, local government and civil society organisations. This has led to the inclusion of AKASA in the list of government supported safe houses for the first time.

‘We know that women are disproportionately affected by crises – and that crises can exacerbate risk of gender-based violence or abuse. Those living with disabilities often lack access to specialised services which makes it challenging to leave situations of violence. Australia is proud to be able support AKASA deliver essential services and ensure that specialised facilities in Sri Lanka can remain accessible throughout this difficult period’ stated the Australian High Commissioner, Paul Stephens.

Representative of UNFPA Sri Lanka Kunle Adeniyi said, “During 2020, at the height of the lockdown, there was an increase in the number of cases of violence against women and girls reported. We are grateful to the Government of Australia for supporting this project and ensuring the wellbeing of women and girls in Sri Lanka during this critical time. Whilst a lot of work has been done, I believe we all, collectively, have a lot more to do to empower our women and girls. UNFPA will be working closely with our partners and donors in the coming years to address the root causes of gender-based violence and social norms that contribute to violence.” (Colombo Gazette)