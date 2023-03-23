Sri Lanka Navy detains 12 Indian fishermen

The Sri Lanka Navy detained 12 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters off Analaitivu and Kovilan in Jaffna.

The Navy said that it conducted a special operation to chase away Indian trawlers from Sri Lankan waters this morning (23rd March 2023).

The operation led to the Navy detaining 02 Indian trawlers with 12 Indian nationals.

The Navy said that it continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing trawlers.

The trawlers together with the 12 Indian fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai harbour and will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings. (Colombo Gazette)