SJB denies allegations linked to its talks with diplomats

The Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today denied allegations linked to its talks with foreign diplomats based in Colombo.

SJB Leader Sajith Premadasa denied claims that the SJB had attempted to block the loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Sri Lanka.

He said the SJB, however, did assert at its meetings with the diplomats that not holding elections is a threat to democracy.

Premadasa said the opposition has a right to urge diplomats to push for the elections.

SJB MP Dr. Harsha de Silva also said that the SJB never urged the diplomats to tighten conditions on Sri Lanka to secure the IMF loan.

The IMF Executive Board had this week approved a 48-month extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of SDR 2.286 billion (about US$3 billion) to support Sri Lanka’s economic policies and reforms.

“Sri Lanka has been facing a severe economic crisis as a result of past policy missteps and economic shocks. We have been deeply concerned about the impact of the crisis on the Sri Lankan people, particularly the poor and vulnerable groups, and about the economic costs of the delay in the country’s access to external financing,” the IMF said.

The Board approval marks an important step towards the resolution of the crisis.

Sri Lanka has now receives an initial disbursement of about US$330 million from the EFF arrangement, which is expected to catalyze new external financing including from the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank. (Colombo Gazette)