The price of imported milk powder has been reduced, the Milk Powder Importers’ Association said.

Accordingly, the price reduction will come into effect from Monday, 27th March.

The Milk Powder Importers’ Association said that the price of a one kilogram packet of imported milk powder will be reduced by Rs. 200.

Meanwhile, the price of a 400 gram packet will be reduced by Rs. 80. (Colombo Gazette)