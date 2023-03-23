Parliament facing shortage of eggs

Parliament is facing a shortage of eggs, Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security Nalin Fernando said today.

Fernando said that Sri Lanka has facing a serious shortage of eggs in the market.

“Eggs could not even be supplied to Parliament over the past two weeks,” he said.

He said that Cabinet had decided that eggs must be imported to Sri Lanka.

He said that Sri Lanka has now imported eggs from India to address the shortage in the country.

The Minister said that the eggs will be tested before being released to the market.

The Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security assured that the eggs have been imported from a reputed company in India. (Colombo Gazette)