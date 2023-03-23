LG polls postponed again

The Local Government (LG) elections which was expected to take place on 25th April, has been postponed.

The National Election Commission said that the postal voting for the polls which was scheduled to be held next week, has been postponed indefinitely.

District Returning Officers were informed earlier that the most likely date for the polls will be 25th April.

The Local Government (LG) election was earlier scheduled to be held on 9th March.

However, the election was postponed after the Government said it could not fund the election. (Colombo Gazette)