IMF loan, stability of the Rupee to help reduce electricity tariffs

The loan received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the stability of the Sri Lankan Rupee will help reduce electricity tariffs.

State Minister of Power and Energy Indika Anuruddha Herath said that market conditions forced the Government to increase tariffs.

He said that with the IMF approving a loan to Sri Lanka and the Rupee strengthening against the USD, the Government will now be able to reduce the cos of electricity soon.

Herath told Parliament today that the electricity tariffs will be revised every 6 months.

However, the State Minister said the Government will be able to reduce the cost of electricity before the scheduled review. (Colombo Gazette)