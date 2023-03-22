Restrictions on import of certain plastic items mooted

The Environment Ministry says steps may need to be taken to restrict the import of certain plastic items in future.

Environment Ministry Secretary Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that plastic pollution is a serious issue in several countries, including in Sri Lanka.

He said that plastic pollution hinders tourism and the economy.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that a roadmap has already been devised to address plastic pollution in Sri Lanka.

“We want to have as much as possible a plastic free environment,” he said.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that five single-use plastic items will be banned from June.

He also said that the authorities may need to consider a ban on the import of certain plastic items in future.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe expressed these views after the Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) unveiled a new Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Negombo, under the Negombo Recycling Club.

The project was fruits of a partnership with Eco-Spindles, Sri Lanka’s largest PET recycler, and Janathakshan (GTE), a non-profit. The MRF was launched as a multi-stakeholder project to strengthen the recyclable waste-collection system and to increase the collection and recycling of recyclable waste, including PET, in Sri Lanka.

Recyclable waste is segregated and processed at the MRF through specialized types of machinery such as balers and crushers. The bailing process converts the waste into transportable and storable compact bales, while waste that is crushed will be converted into plastic granules.

The processed waste will be sent to recyclers such as Eco Spindles to create value-added end products like synthetic yarn and monofilaments which are used to manufacture household items such as brooms, brushes, and textiles. (Colombo Gazette)