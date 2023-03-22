Overseas travel ban on Mahinda and Basil lifted

The overseas travel ban imposed on former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Minister Basil Rajapaksa has been lifted.

The Supreme Court today ordered the Immigration and Emigration Controller to permit Mahinda Rajapaksa and Basil Rajapaksa to travel overseas.

The order was given when the case filed against those accused of being involved in the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, was heard today.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa had been named as respondents in the case.

The court was informed that the overseas travel ban imposed on Mahinda Rajapaksa and Basil Rajapaksa has not been extended by the Supreme Court after October 07, 2022.

Accordingly, the court ordered the Immigration and Emigration Controller to permit Mahinda Rajapaksa and Basil Rajapaksa to travel overseas. (Colombo Gazette)