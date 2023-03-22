India’s G20 Presidency: ADDC attends Youth parliament at HKM College in J-K’s Bandipora

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 15 (ANI): The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Bandipora, Ali Afsar Khan on Wednesday attended the Youth Parliament organised by Nehru Kendra Baramulla at HKM Degree College, Bandipora, an official statement said.

Officials said the organising youth parliament was part of the celebration of India’s G-20 Presidency.

District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson Abdul Gani Bhat, DDC Vice Chairperson Kounser Shafeeq, Principal HKM Degree College Patushay Bandipora, and Deputy Director (KYKB) attended the District Neighborhood Youth Parliament celebration of India’s G20 Presidency.

Officials said the event aimed to promote democratic values among the youth and engage them in constructive discussions on issues of national and international importance.The celebration of India’s G20 Presidency was an opportunity to highlight India’s role in global leadership and promote the country’s culture, heritage, and diversity.

Ali Afsar Khan while speaking on the occasion praised the efforts of Nehru Kendra Baramulla and HKM Degree College Bandipora for organizing the event.He highlighted the importance of engaging youth in democratic processes and empowering them to become responsible citizens.

The DDC Chairperson and Vice Chairperson also spoke on the occasion, stressing the need to promote peace, tolerance, and inclusivity among the youth.Principal HKM Degree College Patushay Bandipora highlighted the role of education in shaping the future of the youth and promoting national unity.

The Deputy Director (KYKB) also spoke about the various youth empowerment programs initiated by the government and urged the youth to participate in them actively.The event included various activities, including panel discussions, debates and cultural performances.

The youth participated enthusiastically and expressed their views on a range of issues, including climate change, gender equality, and economic development.Overall, the District Neighborhood Youth Parliament Celebration of India’s G20 Presidency was a resounding success, inspiring the youth to become active participants in the democratic process and contribute to the country’s progress. (ANI)