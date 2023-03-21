Sri Lanka Welcomes PATA Nepal Chapter for Tourism Exchange and Support

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Sri Lanka Chapter recently hosted their Nepalese counterparts as a part of PATA’s drive to improve cross-Chapter exposure and communication. The visit aimed to strengthen bilateral relationships between the two countries’ tourism sectors and explore avenues where Sri Lanka and Nepal can join hands in developing travel and tourism of both nations.

The delegation from PATA Nepal Chapter consisted of 12 executives and members representing senior stakeholders in the industry, including travel agents. Touching down in Negombo, the delegates engaged in an 8-day tour of the country, traveling to Dambulla, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Yala, Galle, and Colombo to experience the incredible diversity of culture, landscapes, nature, and cuisines within the island. Speaking during the tour, the PATA Nepal Chapter expressed their delight at the potential Sri Lanka has for tourism and assured that PATA Nepal Chapter will extend their full support for tourism and business exchange between the two countries.

PATA was founded in 1951 as a non-profit association to act as a catalyst to promote and develop travel and tourism within the Asia Pacific region. Operating as a membership-based organization, PATA has been instrumental in bringing together public and private partners to form productive and sustainable relationships for the growth of the travel and tourism industry. PATA also provides advocacy, research and insights to its members as well as conducting innovative events to its members which include government entities, private sector hospitality and travel partners, airlines, educational institutes, as well as young tourism professionals across the world.

The PATA Sri Lanka Chapter is currently a 65 member-strong organization, comprising key stakeholders in the travel and tourism industry, including hoteliers, travel agents, tour operators etc. In line with PATA’s goals of empowering tourism, the Sri Lanka Chapter works closely with private and public parties to develop Sri Lanka’s potential as a tourism destination.