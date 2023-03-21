President says Sri Lanka no longer bankrupt

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says Sri Lanka is no longer bankrupt after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a loan facility for the country.

Making a special statement, President Wickremesinghe said that the approval of the IMF facility for Sri Lanka signals an end of Sri Lanka’s bankruptcy status.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasised that Sri Lanka is no longer deemed bankrupt by the world.

The President further stated that the loan facility serves as an assurance from the international community that Sri Lanka has the capacity to restructure its debt and resume normal transactions.

Additionally, the President noted that the government is working to gradually lift import restrictions on essential goods, medicines, and tourism-related goods, as the foreign exchange situation improves.

He expressed gratitude to all countries that supported the International Monetary Fund agreement, as well as the heads of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

The President is to present a full statement on the matter in Parliament tomorrow (22), and the agreement with the International Monetary Fund will also be tabled in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)