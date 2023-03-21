Petitions filed accusing Finance Secretary of contempt of court

Petitions have been filed in court accusing Finance Secretary Mahinda Siriwardana of contempt of court.

The petitions were filed in the Supreme Court accusing the Finance Ministry Secretary of failing to comply with a court order to release funds to conduct the Local Government elections.

Separate petitions were filed by National People’s Power MP Vijitha Herath and the General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

The Supreme Court had ordered the Finance Ministry Secretary, earlier this month, to release the funds allocated in the 2023 budget for the LG polls.

However, the Election Commission had said that it has not yet received the funds for the polls. (Colombo Gazette)