Fuel prices are likely to be reduced in April, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

The Minister said that steps are being taken to provide relief to the public in April.

He said that under the existing fuel price formula there is a likelihood of the fuel price being reduced next month.

The minister said that world oil prices and the appreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee against the US Dollar could help reduce the price of fuel. (Colombo Gazette)