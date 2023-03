Four youth were reported missing while bathing at Ellawala falls in Wellawaya this morning.

The Police said that the youth are aged between 22 and 24 years and are residents of Kalmunai and Sainthamaruthu.

According to the Police, the four youth were part of a group that went on a leisure trip.

The youth were swept away as a result of strong currents while they were bathing.

It is believed that all four drowned after being swept away. (Colombo Gazette)