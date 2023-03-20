Harsha relieved after RW got the job done

Main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP, Dr. Harsha de Silva, said he was “relieved” after President Ranil Wickremesinghe got the job done.

MP Dr. Harsha de Silva said that the commitment of President Ranil Wickremesinghe to get the job done is appreciated notwithstanding political differences.

“Professionalism of Gov @cbsl and ST in the process must be commended,” MP Dr. Harsha de Silva tweeted.

He also noted that if the previous Government did this in 2020 the people would not have suffered this way.

“We could have come out w much less pain. Their arrogance n greed finally bankrupted us. Let’s look forward. Debt restructuring will be hard. Reform is key. Sustainable solution is to break down walls n build bridges to the world,” MP Dr. Harsha de Silva tweeted. (Colombo Gazette)