Government to sell shares in SLT and Lanka Hospitals

The Government has decided to sell its shares in Sri Lanka Telecom PLC (SLT) and Lanka Hospitals PLC.

The Secretary to the Treasury informed the two state owned companies that the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval in principle for the divestment of the stakes held by the Government in the two companies.

Sri Lanka Telecom says that the divestment will be implemented in the near future by the State-Owned Enterprise Restructuring Unit established under the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policy.

The Treasury holds a 49.50% stake of the issued share capital of Sri Lanka Telecom PLC and a 51.34% stake in Lanka Hospital PLC. (Colombo Gazette)