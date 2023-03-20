Decision to free Duminda Silva challenged in court

The decision to free former MP Duminda Silva, who was convicted of murder, was challenged in court today.

The Supreme Court heard the case today pertaining to the Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed against the Presidential pardon granted to Duminda Silva.

The petitions were filed by Sumana Premachandra, Hirunika Premachandra, and former Commissioner of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) Ghazali Hussain.

The Colombo High Court sentenced Duminda Silva to death on September 8, 2016 for the murder of former MP Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra.

However, in 2019 when the Gotabaya Rajapaksa – Mahinda Rajapaksa administration took over there had been strong speculation that Duminda Silva will be freed.

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa later granted Silva a Presidential pardon.

There, the judge bench has ordered the hearing of the petitions to be adjourned until March 30. (Colombo Gazette)