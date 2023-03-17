Wanted criminal “Booru Muna” arrested

Ravindu Sanka de Silva alias “Booru Muna”, who was wanted over multiple murders, has been arrested by the Police.

The suspect, who was also linked to a shooting at a restaurant in Hanwella in December, was arrested in Avissawella.

Ravindu Sanka de Silva had escaped from Police custody on 24th February at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after being detained while attempting to flee the country.

According to the Police, the suspect had confessed to being involved in several murders.

The suspect is said to be a former Navy officer. (Colombo Gazette)