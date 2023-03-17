Sri Lanka names ODI and T20 squads for New Zealand series

Sri Lanka has named the ODI and T20 squads to face New Zealand in the ongoing series.

The Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Roshan Ranasinghe has approved the squads picked by the Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee .

The ODI series will commence on 25 March 2023, while the T20I series will commence on 2 April 2023.

ODI T201 1.) Dasun Shanaka – Captain 2.) Pathum Nissanka 3.) Nuwanidu Fernando 4.) Kusal Mendis – (Wk & Batsman) – Vice Captain 5.) Angelo Mathews 6.) Charith Asalanka 7.) Sadeera Samarawickrama 8.) Dhananjaya De Silva 9.) Sahan Arachchige 10.) Wanindu Hasaranga 11.) Dunith Wellalage 12.) Maheesh Theekshana 13.) Kasun Rajitha 14.) Lahiru Kumara 15.) Pramod Madushan 16.) Dilshan Madushanka 17.) Chamika Karunaratne 18.) Matheesha Pathirana – comes in place of Dushmantha Chameera 1.) Dasun Shanaka – Captain 2.) Pathum Nissanka 3.) Kusal Mendis (WK & Batsman) 4.) Dhananjaya De Silva 5.) Charith Asalanka 6.) Kusal Janith Perera 7.) Lasith Croospulle 8.) Sadeera Samarawickrama 9.) Nuwanidu Fernando 10.) Wanindu Hasaranga – Vice Captain 11.) Maheesh Theekshana 12.) Dunith Wellalage 13.) Kasun Rajitha 14.) Lahiru Kumara 15.) Dilshan Madushanka 16.) Chamika Karunaratne 17.) Matheesha Pathirana 18.) Pramod Madushan – comes in place of Dushmantha Chameera

The Sri Lanka Cricket board said that while the selectors included Dushmantha Chameera in both squads, the bowler will not be able to play as he is still undergoing a “structured return to play” program as part of his rehabilitation program following surgery to his left ankle. (Colombo Gazette)