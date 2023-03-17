Sri Lanka names ODI and T20 squads for New Zealand series

Sri Lanka has named the ODI and T20 squads to face New Zealand in the ongoing series.
The Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Roshan Ranasinghe has approved the squads picked by the Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee .
The ODI series will commence on 25 March 2023, while the T20I series will commence on 2 April 2023.
|ODI
|T201
|
1.) Dasun Shanaka – Captain
2.) Pathum Nissanka
3.) Nuwanidu Fernando
4.) Kusal Mendis – (Wk & Batsman) – Vice Captain
5.) Angelo Mathews
6.) Charith Asalanka
7.) Sadeera Samarawickrama
8.) Dhananjaya De Silva
9.) Sahan Arachchige
10.) Wanindu Hasaranga
11.) Dunith Wellalage
12.) Maheesh Theekshana
13.) Kasun Rajitha
14.) Lahiru Kumara
15.) Pramod Madushan
16.) Dilshan Madushanka
17.) Chamika Karunaratne
18.) Matheesha Pathirana – comes in place of Dushmantha Chameera
|
1.) Dasun Shanaka – Captain
2.) Pathum Nissanka
3.) Kusal Mendis (WK & Batsman)
4.) Dhananjaya De Silva
5.) Charith Asalanka
6.) Kusal Janith Perera
7.) Lasith Croospulle
8.) Sadeera Samarawickrama
9.) Nuwanidu Fernando
10.) Wanindu Hasaranga – Vice Captain
11.) Maheesh Theekshana
12.) Dunith Wellalage
13.) Kasun Rajitha
14.) Lahiru Kumara
15.) Dilshan Madushanka
16.) Chamika Karunaratne
17.) Matheesha Pathirana
18.) Pramod Madushan – comes in place of Dushmantha Chameera
The Sri Lanka Cricket board said that while the selectors included Dushmantha Chameera in both squads, the bowler will not be able to play as he is still undergoing a “structured return to play” program as part of his rehabilitation program following surgery to his left ankle. (Colombo Gazette)