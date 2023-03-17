People’s Bank rejects claims on bank accounts

People’s Bank has rejected reports regarding the bank accounts of state institutions.

The bank said it has not received any direct or indirect requests or instructions from any state institution to close their accounts with the bank.

“We wish to strongly emphasize that People’s Bank has always been a trusted partner for state organizations in providing reliable banking services, including instances where such services were provided at the expense of profitability, in order to serve the country’s best interests,” People’s Bank said.

People’s Bank said that it is well-equipped to meet the financial needs of all its public and private sector customers and have a strong track record of providing customized banking solutions that cater to their unique requirements.

People’s Bank also thanked its customers for their continued trust in them and said it looks forward to serving them with full commitment and dedication. (Colombo Gazette)