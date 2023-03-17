Former MP J. Sri Ranga arrested

Former Member of Parliament and President of the Sri Lanka Football Federation J. Sri Ranga has been arrested.

He was arrested on a court order for allegedly attempting to coerce witnesses linked to a 2011 road accident in Vavuniya.

The Police said that Sri Ranga was out on bail but was arrested after the Vavuniya High Court withdrew the bail.

The former MP was arrested while he was receiving treatment at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila.

In 2011, Sri Ranga’s vehicle had crashed into a roadside tree near the Settikulam Hospital, resulting in the death of a Police Sergeant serving in the MP’s security detail.

Investigations had revealed that the then MP was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. (Colombo Gazette)