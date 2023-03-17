Controversial cop Tennakoon tipped to be next IGP

Controversial cop, Senior DIG (SDIG) Deshabandu Tennakoon, is tipped to be appointed as the next Inspector General of Police (IGP).

According to reports President Ranil Wikckremesinghe has recommended that Tennakoon be appointed to the post.

IGP C. D. Wickramaratne is set to retire on 25th March.

The Attorney General (AG) had named Tennakoon as one of the suspects linked to the 9th May 2022 mob violence at Galle Face.

Tennakoon was questioned over the incident by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on 17th May 2022.

The Senior DIG was questioned for nearly 10 hours by the CID.

Following the violence Tennakoon was attacked by an angry mob accusing him of working with the Rajapaksas. (Colombo Gazette)