Saudi Space Commission reviews cooperation with Indian entities in space sector

RIYADH — Dr. Mohammad Bin Saud Al-Tamimi, chief executive officer of the Saudi Space Commission, has reviewed with several Indian government agencies, companies and leaders of the space sector, ways of enhancing cooperation, building strategic partnerships in the space economics fields and its future sectors.

During his visit to India, Al-Tamimi visited U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru. He was introduced to the latest technologies that are being developed in the manufacture, design and launch of satellites, in addition to the most prominent projects that are being worked on.

He also discussed with the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Sreedhara Panicker Somanath ways of benefiting from the successful experiences in India, and the development of space industries.

Al-Tamimi has also discussed with the director of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), the cooperation in the fields of qualifying local human cadres, and the specialists in space programs and developing its technologies in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Tamimi’s visit included many other bilateral meetings with a number of heads of Indian companies in the space sector. -(SaudiGazette.com.au)