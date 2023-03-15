Notorious criminals brought to Sri Lanka from Madagascar

Two notorious criminals, Nadun Chinthaka alias Harak Kata and Salindu Malshika Gunaratne alias Kudu Salindu, were brought to Sri Lanka from Madagascar today.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had sent a team to Madagascar to bring back the criminals who were arrested recently.

The authorities in Madagascar had arrested the two criminals at the Ivato International Airport in Antananarivo, Madagascar, while trying to fly out of the country.

An Interpol notice had been issued for the criminals resulting in the arrest.

A Malagasy woman and her father were also among the suspects arrested in Madagascar on 01 March.

During his stay in Madagascar, “Harak Kata” had posed as a wealthy businessman while “Kudu Salindu” and the others pretended to be his bodyguards. (Colombo Gazette)