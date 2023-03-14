Sri Lankan duo sing ‘Anagathaye’ at service attended by King Charles

A Sri Lankan duo, Roshani Abbey and Nuwan Hugh Perera, sang ‘Anagathaye’ at a service held at Westminster Abbey attended by King Charles.

West End stars Roshani Abbey and Nuwan Hugh Perera sang at the annual Commonwealth Day Service held at Westminster Abbey.

The King and The Queen Consort attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey today – The King’s first as monarch.

Roshani Abbey is an actor, singer, dancer, teacher and data scientist currently based in London.

Nuwan Hugh Perera is an actor, musician and photographer and has acted in the West End production, Life of Pi. (Colombo Gazette)