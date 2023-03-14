Postal service declared essential service

The postal service has been declared as an essential service by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake issued a Gazette Extraordinary declaring postal services as an essential service with effect from 13th March, 2023.

The gazette states that by virtue of the powers vested in him in terms of Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act, No. 61 of 1979, President Ranil Wickremesinghe considers it necessary that the services provided by any Public Corporation or Government Department or Local Authority or Co-operative Society or any branch thereof being a Department or Corporation or Local Authority or Co-operative Society, which is engaged in provision of the service specified in the Schedule hereto (postal service), is essential to the life of the community and is likely to be impeded or interrupted, declare the service specified in the Schedule hereto to be an essential public service for the purposes of the aforesaid Section. (Colombo Gazette)