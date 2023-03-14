Decision to be taken on Hyatt and Krrish projects

A decision is to be taken with regards to the Hyatt and Krrish projects and other abandoned or incomplete projects in Colombo.

Minister of Urban Development and Housing Prasanna Ranatunga instructed his Ministry Secretary to consult the relevant parties and take a decision regarding the abandoned unfinished buildings in the Colombo municipal area.

The instructions were given at the Ministerial Consultative Committee meting on Urban Development and Housing.

During the meeting, State Minister Arundika Fernando pointed out that abandoned and unfinished buildings in Colombo, including the Krrish and Hyatt are causing a lot of damage.

The committee proposed that immediate action be taken in this regard.

Meanwhile, Minister Ranatunga instructed the officials to arrange for the immediate release of the land belonging to the Coastal Conservation Department (CCD), which can be used for the advancement of the tourism industry, to the relevant investors within the legal framework.

It was noted that it is necessary to provide land for temporary constructions for the tourism industry while keeping the right of the land with the department. (Colombo Gazette)