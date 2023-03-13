Warrant issued for Wimal Weerawansa’s arrest

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of MP Wimal Weerawansa, over his failure to appear in court over an ongoing case.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court issued the warrant when the case was heard today.

The case was filed by the Cinnamon Gardens Police on Weerawansa and a number of others related to a protest staged in the year 2016.

A group of protesters led by Weerawansa had blocked the road near the UN Compound at Thummulla during a visit to Sri Lanka by the then UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Prince Zeid Al Hussein. (Colombo Gazette)