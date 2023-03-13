President Wickremesinghe places his trust on Xi Jinping

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has expressed confidence that during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s new term in Office, the existing robust cooperation between Sri Lanka and China will continue to flourish for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

On behalf of the Government and people of Sri Lanka, President Wickremesinghe extended congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his confirmation of a third term as President of the People’s Republic of China.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe acknowledged the accomplished leadership of President Xi Jinping, stating that under his leadership, China has overcome challenges, and made great progress while expressing confidence that President Xi Jinping’s third term in office will undoubtedly open new vistas for China.

President Wickremesinghe emphasized the longstanding and exceptional bond of solidarity and mutual understanding between Sri Lanka and China, which has persisted for centuries. He expressed gratitude for China’s steadfast assistance to Sri Lanka in addressing the nation’s present economic difficulties, particularly in navigating the IMF process.

The President also expressed confidence that during President Xi Jinping’s new term in Office, the existing robust cooperation between the two countries will continue to flourish for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

President Wickremesinghe conveyed his heartfelt well wishes for President Xi Jinping’s personal welfare, as well as the on-going success and prosperity of the amicable citizens of the People’s Republic of China. (Colombo Gazette)