Piumi responds to claims she purchased Gotabaya’s old vehicle

Actress Piumi Hansamali has responded to claims that she purchased a vehicle used by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Hansamali posted a video and images on her Facebook of the Range Rover she purchased saying its her second vehicle.

She also posted a note saying a lot of people have been asking her if the vehicle was one that was used by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The actress responded claiming it was a vehicle used by the former President.

However, there was no confirmation from the former President’s Office if the vehicle was one that was used by him. (Colombo Gazette)