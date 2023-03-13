Maldives angered by Sri Lanka Tourism Minister’s comments

The Maldives has objected to the comments made by Tourism Minister Harin Fernando after he made a public statement saying Maldives has nothing much to offer tourists.

Fernando had made the comments in Berlin during the ITB Berlin, the world’s largest tourism trade fair.

The Minister told participants that Sri Lanka has a lot to offer tourists.

He said that a lot of people travel to the Maldives for its beaches but after 5 days you get fed up.

“You are just on an island. You are caught up in one place. but Sri Lanka is not like that,” he said.

Several Maldivians, including some Ministers and Parliamentarians slammed the Minister for making such comments.

“Sure if you cannot swim, dive or know what biodiversity is or have no interest in a civilisation that has remained at peace for at least 4 millennia, yes, you will get bored in 5 days! Zero sum marketing is an own goal!” said Ahmed Shaheed, a former UN Special Rapporteur.

Maldives Parliamentarian Mohamed Shifau said that Maldives is a brand which secured the world’s leading destination award for the last three years.

“I invite Sri Lankan tourism minister to Maldives and experience the world class hospitality and enjoy the white sand and rich blue sea with colorful coral gardens. Make sure you have enough time,” Shifau tweeted.

Maldives Tourism Minister Abdulla Mausoom tweeted saying “Winner of the World’s Leading Destination @WTravelAwards in 2020, 2021 & 2022 #Maldives is the Global #Tourism #Benchmark. Thanks to developers & service providers for making Maldives simply the best and #addictive!! If jealous & in doubt please ask the #Mirror again & again.” (Colombo Gazette)